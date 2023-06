Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A power outage in Trenton on Thursday night, June 1st affected 858 customers in the northern part of Trenton.

City Administrator Ron Urton reports there was a fault in one of the substations, an insulator cracked, and a breaker opened. Trenton Municipal Utilities restored power in about an hour.

The power outage affected the area mainly north of Ninth Street from U. S. Highway 65 to the railroad tracks.

