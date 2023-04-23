NE Missouri man injured after crashing in attempt to avoid deer in roadway

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A northeast Missouri resident was hurt Saturday morning when the pickup truck he was driving went off Highway 11 northeast of Kirksville.

Forty-three-year-old Michael Mefferd of Baring was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with moderate injuries.

The accident happened five miles northeast of Kirksville as the southbound pickup went off the right side of Highway 11 when Mefferd attempted to avoid a deer.

Damage to the pickup was listed as moderate and Mefferd was wearing a seat belt.

Related