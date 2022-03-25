NCMC’s Edward Neill selected for Missouri Community College Association’s Student Leadership Award

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Edward Neill, a criminal justice student at North Central Missouri College from Princeton, has been selected as NCMC’s representation for the Missouri Community College Association 2022 Student Leadership Award.

Edward is pursuing two degrees, including an AA and an AAS in Criminal Justice. He is involved in the Criminal Justice Club, Tutoring Center, and Student Support Services. Edward is also involved in his church and is a member of the Missouri Army National Guard. After he graduates from NCMC, he would like to continue his studies at Missouri Western State University with the ultimate goal to become a criminal defense attorney.

“Eddie is a hardworking student who is the epitome of leadership,” said Jenna Vandel, NCMC Criminal Justice Instructor. “He is quick to offer ideas, solutions, and assistance to his fellow students. It is common to find Eddie playing cards and visiting with his classmates. He is well respected by other students and faculty and staff.”

Annually, each community college in the state of Missouri is invited to identify a student to receive the Student Leadership Award. The award is presented to an exceptional student leader from each of Missouri’s community colleges. Recipients must be enrolled in good standing, have a GPA of 2.5 or higher, and exhibit outstanding leadership qualities through contributions to the college during the previous academic year.

Eddie will be recognized for his accomplishment at the annual MCCA Student Leadership recognition held on April 28th in Columbia, MO.

Dr. Kristen Alley, Vice President of Student Affairs, said, “Each year, we solicit nominations from faculty and staff for the Student Leadership Award. We had some excellent nominations this year, and several people submitted Edward’s name. He is a great student and is an excellent representative of this award and for NCMC. We are excited to honor him in Columbia, along with other student leaders across the state.”

Missouri Community College Association is Missouri’s largest advocacy group for community colleges. “MCCA is where the state’s 12 community colleges come together to share ideas and advance common goals.”

Related