NCMC Upward Bound students bring holiday cheer to Sunnyview

North Central Missouri College Upward Bound students recently participated in a community service project at their virtual December Extreme Saturday event. During this event, the students made holiday wreaths for the Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton, MO. Upward Bound high school students from Trenton, Hamilton, Jamesport, Galt, Chillicothe, and Gallatin participated.

“With not being able to have December Extreme Saturday in person, we wanted to do something to help the community in some way during the holidays, so we came up with making door decorations for Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton,” said Carmen Austin, Upward Bound Program Coordinator. “We wanted to come up with something different and fun to get the students more engaged while being virtual. The students enjoyed the activity because it was crafty and different from what we usually do.”

The Upward Bound program assists qualified high school students prepare and enter into higher education. The NCMC Upward Bound program is 100% funded by the U.S. Department of Education.

