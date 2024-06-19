NCMC Trustees review enrollment and budget projections for 2024-2025

Share To Your Social Network

North Central Missouri College President Dr. Lenny Klaver reported on admissions and enrollment at the NCMC Board of Trustees meeting on June 18.

Klaver said there were 430 applications for this summer, representing a six percent increase from 2023. There were 1,036 applications for this fall, a four percent decrease from 2023. However, he noted that fall applications were still more than 100 higher than those in 2022 and 2021.

Regarding the Financial Aid Department and Free Application for Federal Student Aid, Klaver reported that applications processed by the department increased by 10 percent compared to the same time last year.

Klaver mentioned that Orientation, Advising, and Registration sessions have been full, with over 30 students attending on July 18.

Klaver also reported on a recent Coordinating Board for Higher Education meeting. He said Dr. Todd Martin would be the new Moberly Area Community College president, taking office on July 1. Klaver will serve a second term on the President’s Advisory Committee.

The Missouri state legislature passed 46 bills this year, including budget bills. Klaver noted that three of those bills would impact higher education and workforce development but required no substantive legislation for implementation by the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development (MDHEWD).

The MDHEWD Strategic Plan focuses on removing barriers to enrollment and employment, supporting learners and workers holistically, identifying resources, creating opportunities, and continuous improvement in culture and process.

NCMC has been approved as a dual-credit provider.

Klaver shared information from Vanderbilt University researchers on the impact of Core 42 from the University of Missouri. Pre-Core 42, there were 21,310 transfers, averaging 56 credits. The first year of Core 42 saw 18,485 transfers, averaging 54 credits. A survey on transfer perceptions received 1,521 responses.

Klaver reported that state financial aid for community colleges in the fiscal year 2025 budget included $60.3 million for A+ scholarships, $7 million for dual credits and dual enrollment, and $4.7 million for Fast Track. Overall, community colleges and public universities received $34.4 million.

Klaver noted that Continuing Board for Higher Education budget priorities for 2026 include an increase in core funding, MoExcels with a possible change to workforce initiatives, and maintenance and repair.

Klaver provided an athletics project update. The NCMC Foundation Board approved $145,000 to fund the renovation of the old Derry facility into a golf practice facility and $30,000 for new lockers in the men’s and women’s basketball locker rooms at the Ketcham Community Center. The Foundation Board recommended the Development Office work with the athletics director on fundraising for a new video scoreboard for the Ketcham Center, estimated to cost $135,000.

Chief Information Officer Jennifer Triplett reported on Information Technology Services work over the past month. IT Services upgraded the college’s financial aid information system, Power FAIDS, to version 29.3. Ellucian, the company behind NCMC’s student information system, Power Campus, plans to set an end-of-life date for the system. Ellucian representatives advised NCMC to expect the system to remain viable and supported for the next three to four years. Triplett noted that IT Services has begun discussions to find alternative systems, a process expected to take at least two years.

In compliance with regulations, IT Services provided an annual information security report to the NCMC Board of Trustees. Triplett planned to discuss details during the executive session on June 18 due to the sensitive content.

Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Kristen Alley reported that 304 diplomas were sent to May graduates. Seven OARS are scheduled for July, along with a campus activities retreat.

Alley said NCMC is considering centennial celebration plans for next year’s 100th anniversary. She also reported 69 counseling appointments and over 100 walk-ins.

Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Tristan Londre reported Upward Bound students are on campus this month. Mobius is back online after a statewide outage, having been updated.

Head Start Director Sue Ewigman reported that Green Hills Head Start has the opportunity to apply for one-time supplemental funding for playground equipment at Unionville and Milan. She will seek Board of Trustees approval next month.

The NCMC Board of Trustees approved the 2024-2025 college budgets. The Unrestricted Accounts, or Operational, Budget projects total revenues and expenses to both be $14,056,790. The Auxiliary Service Accounts Budget projects total revenues and expenses to both be $2,378,150. Combined, NCMC projects total expenses and revenues of $16,434,490 each. The only debt obligation for fiscal year 2025 is the annual lease payment on student apartments, which is $82,485.43.

The budgets assume enrollment levels consistent with fiscal year 2024, with increases in tuition rates and fees, state core appropriations of $3,770,000, and stable local tax revenue. Tuition and fee revenue comprises about 66 percent of NCMC’s operational income, while state funding and local tax revenue comprise around 28 percent and three percent, respectively.

Personnel costs, including wages and benefits, make up around 71 percent of NCMC’s operational expenses. Instruction, Academic Support, and Student Services account for about 67 percent of operational expenses, infrastructure costs comprise around 18 percent, and administrative costs make up about 13 percent.

The NCMC Board of Trustees approved the Workforce Development Board’s Administrative Budget and salaries for the upcoming program year. The budget projects total revenues of $414,588 and total expenses of $414,495.49, with a surplus of $92.51. Workforce Development Board Executive Director Brent Stevens reported a funding decrease of over 14 percent but assured the board that the Workforce Development Board is in good shape.

The staff salary request involved one-step increases for Stevens and Fiscal Manager Jeanie Griffin and the hiring of a program coordinator at Grade 2 Step 1 on the salary schedule.

The NCMC Board of Trustees accepted a bid from Ward Roofing of Pattonsburg to remove and replace an asphalt roof on Selby Hall. The bid was for $36,270, covered by insurance proceeds. It was the only bid received.

The board approved a revision to the drug test policy, changing the percentage of athletes tested for each test from 10-25 percent to 5-20 percent. NCMC Athletic Director Nate Gamet explained that Wright Memorial Hospital could only handle up to eight tests a day without additional help. If NCMC did not adjust, the hospital would no longer be able to assist, and NCMC would need to find another testing location. More than $3,000 was spent on drug testing this year, with costs increasing.

The board approved the 2024-2025 college catalog. Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Kristen Alley reported over 1,000 changes, including additions to the Savannah Campus, new degrees and certificates, and updates to existing programs. The final document will be published on the NCMC website on July 1.

The board approved changes to the contract length and salary amount for Residence Life Coordinator/Assistant Basketball Coach Demetrius Houston, changing the contract from 12 months to 10 months to meet the Department of Labor threshold for exempt status.

The board approved the 2024-2025 revised organizational chart, adding the Students Accessing Individualized Learning (SAIL) Program Director, Savannah Faculty, and Savannah Maintenance/Custodian Technician.

The board approved the Green Hills Head Start Cost Allocation Plan for fiscal year 2025, which assigns and allocates costs to programs within the Head Start grant. The biggest changes related to the change of scope.

The board approved the Green Hills Head Start Self-Assessment Plan, which reviews program goals and objectives, assesses progress, and determines the appropriateness of the goals. Growth was shown in all areas, meeting standards.

The board approved Head Start personnel items, including the employment of Audriea Lopez as a teacher, effective May 31. Jaunita George was employed as a Linn County home visitor, effective June 18. Trenton Center Teacher Aide Marissa Hefele’s resignation was approved, effective May 17. Angela Morris was transferred from Chillicothe Center director to enrollment specialist, effective June 11.

The board entered into an executive session for legal action and real estate.

