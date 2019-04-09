The NCMC Traveling Pirates will be traveling to Iceland in May 2020. This trip will include amazing views of Iceland and the Reykjavík, Hvolsvöllur area, Thingvellir National Park, Gullfoss waterfall, Seljalandsfoss, Skógarfoss waterfalls, Skógarfoss Folk Museum, state-of-the-art Lava Centre, Alftanes peninsula, Bessastaðir (the official residence of their President), Hafnarfjörður, Lake Kleifarvatn, Krísuvík geothermal field and a visit to the Blue Lagoon. There is also an additional option available to do a Glacier Walk excursion.

This trip is open to anyone interested in traveling with the group including NCMC students, alumni, individual travelers, community members, and friends of the college. To view the full itinerary please visit THIS LINK.

Currently, EF Tours is offering $250 off the program for anyone signing up before the end of April. This discount is reflected in the price on their website. Anyone who has traveled with EF Tours in the past can receive an additional $100 off for being a repeat traveler. If you are interested, please call EF Tours Traveler Support Team at 877-485-4184 to sign up and take advantage of these discounts.

For more information about EF Tours booking conditions, payment plans, insurance coverage, and cancellation polices, go to their website at THIS LINK.

Questions regarding the May 2020 NCMC Traveling Pirates Iceland trip can be directed to Tour Coordinator, Teresa Cross by calling at 660-654-4750 or e-mail address [email protected]. The NCMC Traveling Pirates is sponsored by the NCMC Foundation to provide opportunities for students, alumni, community members and friends of the college to travel to faraway places.