NCMC to request variances for construction projects

Three public hearings are scheduled in early January for a meeting of the Trenton City Council. Two of the hearings involve requests for variances sought by North Central Missouri College. The hearings will be held by the Trenton Board of Adjustments.

The first request is for variances on the front, side, and rear yard set backs next to Main Street, allowing construction of a new student center on the NCMC campus at 1205 Main Street. Specifically, college officials are seeking a 15 foot variance on the front yard set back (of 20 feet), a 11 foot variance on the side yard set back requirement (of 15 feet), and a 6 foot, 8 inch variance on the rear yard set back (of 10 feet).

The second request, also from NCMC, involves the new athletic training facility under construction at 1312 Lulu Street. NCMC is seeking an 8 foot variance on the front yard set back requirement (of 15 feet), allowing construction of a cover over the new facility entrance.

The third public hearing involves a request from William Gutshall for a 180 square foot variance on the maximum area for an accessory structure (of 720 square feet), allowing for a 20 by 30 foot building proposed for construction on an adjacent lot to the east of 1308 Hemley Street in Trenton.

The hearings on Tuesday, January 2nd will start at 6 o’clock in the evening.