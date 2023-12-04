NCMC to hold open house for new commercial power equipment program

North Central Missouri College is holding an open house for its new Commercial Power Equipment and Kubota Tech Program. They invite anyone interested in this program to see the newly renovated facility, meet the instructor, and learn about the program. The open house will be at the NCMC Savannah Campus, 601 N US 71 in Savannah, Missouri, on December 11-14 from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. every day.

The Commercial Power Equipment program offers training in the maintenance and repair of off-road equipment such as tractors, mowers, and UTVs. The foundational maintenance, mechanical, and electrical skills apply to all brands, but students and trainees will work primarily on Kubota equipment and use the Kubota corporate curriculum. The college can offer tests for all eight Kubota Level One certifications, and students who complete all of these have the opportunity to test for Kubota Master Tech credentials.

“These classes are appropriate for someone interested in getting into this career field, or a current employee who wants to add skills, or even for owners of commercial/ag equipment with a general interest in learning more about it,” said Tristan Londre, Vice President of Academic Affairs at NCMC.

Commercial Power Equipment spring classes are enrolling now for a January start:

CP110 Intro to Commercial Power Equipment Thursdays 2:00-5:00 p.m. Jan 11 –May 2

CP140 Electrical Diagnostics for CPE Tuesdays 1:00-4:00 p.m. Jan 9- Apr 30

The Admission Application Deadline for spring 2024 is December 18th at 4:00 p.m. Apply on the NCMC website. For questions about the program or the open house, contact Robert Karr at 816-324-8017.