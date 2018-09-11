An informational meeting will be held for anyone interested in traveling to Ireland, England, and Scotland with the North Central Missouri College Traveling Pirates. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, September 19, 2018, at 5:00 p.m. in the Sugg conference room at the Ketcham Community Center on the campus of NCMC.

Travelers will be spending 12 days in Dublin, London, Edinburgh, and the Scottish Highlands in May 2019. Dive into city life as you explore three different European capitals that each have their own unique personality. Walk along the famous cobblestones at Dublin’s Temple Bar, marvel at London’s iconic Big Ben, and fall in love with Scotland’s historic Edinburgh Castle.

Travelers do not need to be college students and may sign up during the meeting or by Monday, September 24 to receive a $200 discount. Anyone who has traveled on EF Tours will receive an additional $100 discount per person.

Additional details are available at www.efcollegestudytours.com, then insert trip number 2118309YN in the search box. You may also contact Teresa Cross at 660-654-4750 or by email at [email protected].