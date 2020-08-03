NCMC to hold annual “Organization Fair” on August 11th

North Central Missouri College announces its annual Organization Fair will be held on Monday, August 17th. It goes from 11 until 1:30. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NCMC will be limiting in-person participation at the fair to campus organizations only.

Local businesses, churches, and other organizations are still encouraged to participate by providing flyers, coupons, and other informational materials so that the college will make them available to students. NCMC says it appreciates everyone’s understanding and looks forward to hearing from businesses and organizations.

The August 17th event is being organized by the NCMC housing staff. It provides Trenton and area businesses, churches, and community organizations the opportunity to welcome students and provide awareness of their services.

There is no charge for Organization Fair participants. Interested parties may contact Sara Van Dyke, Residence Life Coordinator at svandyke@mail.ncmissouri.edu or 660-357-6480. The housing staff is also soliciting donations for raffle prizes.

Classes at NCMC begin Monday, August 17th.

