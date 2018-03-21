NCMC Students Participate in National PAS Conference

Ten agriculture students from North Central Missouri College participated in the National Postsecondary Agriculture Student Organization Conference March 13-16 held in Louisville, Kentucky.
Over 600 agriculture students competed in career program areas, participated in leadership workshops, and visited Louisville area attractions. The NCMC delegation visited the Louisville Slugger Bat Factory and the Muhamad Ali Museum.
NCMC students who attended the conference were: Mariah Fox, Galt; Ariel Propes, Kearney; Katelyn Galloway, Brookfield; Shambree Hagan, Princeton; Colton Hargrave, Chillicothe; Jamee Scearce, Stewartsville; Breanna Chambers, Spickard; Chanda Woodring, Jamesport; Alex Neal, Booneville; and Molly Norman, Trenton. They were accompanied by NCMC Agriculture and Natural Resources Instructor Jack Green.
Students earning recognition in individual Career Program Areas were:
- Jamee Scearce 1st Employment Interview- Agribusiness Administration
- Alex Neal 2nd Career Progress- Retail Agribusiness Systems
- Shambree Hagan 2nd High Individual Swine Specialist
- Ariel Propes 2nd Employment Interview- Livestock Production
- Ariel Propes 3rd High Individual Swine Specialist
- Katelyn Galloway 2nd Extemporaneous Speaking
- Katelyn Galloway 3rd Agriculture Education Specialist
- Katelyn Galloway 3rd Career Progress- Agriculture Education
- Mariah Fox 3rd Career Planning- Agriculture Education
- Colton Hargrave 4th Career Progress- Plant Systems
- Shambree Hagan 5th Career Planning- Retail Agribusiness Systems
- Ariel Propes 5th Career Planning- Ruminant Animal Systems
- Breanna Chambers 7th Career Planning- Non-Ruminant Animal Systems
- Molly Norman 7th Employment Interview- Dairy Production
- Chanda Woodring 7th Employment Interview- Floriculture
- Molly Norman 8th Career Planning- Ruminant Animal Systems
- Chanda Woodring 8th Career Planning- Non-Ruminant Animal Systems
- Mariah Fox 8th Extemporaneous Speaking
- Mariah Fox 9th Employment Interview- Agriculture Education
- Shambree Hagan 10th Employment Interview- Agribusiness Sales
Students earning recognition in team Career Program Areas were:
- Swine Specialist 2nd Shambree Hagan, Ariel Propes, Mariah Fox
- Crop Specialist 11th Alex Neal, Colton Hargrave, Jamee Scearce
- Equine Specialist 13th Chanda Woodring, Bre Chambers, Molly Norman
The National PAS Organization was founded in 1980 in Kansas City. Its mission is to provide opportunities for individual growth, leadership and career preparation. North Central Missouri College is a charter member of both the Missouri and National PAS organizations.