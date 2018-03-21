NCMC Students Participate in National PAS Conference

Local News March 21, 2018March 21, 2018 KTTN News
Ten agriculture students from NCMC recently participated in the National PAS Conference. Pictured is (L-R): Front: Mariah Fox, Ariel Propes, Shambree Hagan, Jamee Scearce, Breanna Chambers. (L-R): Back: Katelyn Galloway, Alex Neal, Colton Hargrave, Molly Norman, Chanda Woodring

Ten agriculture students from North Central Missouri College participated in the National Postsecondary Agriculture Student Organization Conference March 13-16 held in Louisville, Kentucky. 

Over 600 agriculture students competed in career program areas, participated in leadership workshops, and visited Louisville area attractions.  The NCMC delegation visited the Louisville Slugger Bat Factory and the Muhamad Ali Museum.

NCMC students who attended the conference were:  Mariah Fox, Galt; Ariel Propes, Kearney; Katelyn Galloway, Brookfield; Shambree Hagan, Princeton; Colton Hargrave, Chillicothe; Jamee Scearce, Stewartsville; Breanna Chambers, Spickard; Chanda Woodring, Jamesport; Alex Neal, Booneville; and Molly Norman, Trenton.  They were accompanied by NCMC Agriculture and Natural Resources Instructor Jack Green. 

Students earning recognition in individual Career Program Areas were:

  • Jamee Scearce              1st          Employment Interview- Agribusiness Administration
  • Alex Neal                       2nd        Career Progress- Retail Agribusiness Systems
  • Shambree Hagan         2nd        High Individual Swine Specialist
  • Ariel Propes                  2nd        Employment Interview- Livestock Production
  • Ariel Propes                  3rd        High Individual Swine Specialist
  • Katelyn Galloway        2nd        Extemporaneous Speaking
  • Katelyn Galloway        3rd         Agriculture Education Specialist
  • Katelyn Galloway        3rd        Career Progress- Agriculture Education
  • Mariah Fox                   3rd        Career Planning- Agriculture Education
  • Colton Hargrave          4th        Career Progress- Plant Systems
  • Shambree Hagan         5th        Career Planning- Retail Agribusiness Systems
  • Ariel Propes                  5th        Career Planning- Ruminant Animal Systems
  • Breanna Chambers     7th        Career Planning- Non-Ruminant Animal Systems
  • Molly Norman              7th       Employment Interview- Dairy Production
  • Chanda Woodring       7th       Employment Interview- Floriculture
  • Molly Norman              8th      Career Planning- Ruminant Animal Systems
  • Chanda Woodring       8th      Career Planning- Non-Ruminant Animal Systems
  • Mariah Fox                   8th      Extemporaneous Speaking
  • Mariah Fox                   9th      Employment Interview- Agriculture Education
  • Shambree Hagan        10th    Employment Interview- Agribusiness Sales

 

Students earning recognition in team Career Program Areas were:

  • Swine Specialist          2nd         Shambree Hagan, Ariel Propes, Mariah Fox
  • Crop Specialist             11th       Alex Neal, Colton Hargrave, Jamee Scearce
  • Equine Specialist        13th       Chanda Woodring, Bre Chambers, Molly Norman

The National PAS Organization was founded in 1980 in Kansas City.  Its mission is to provide opportunities for individual growth, leadership and career preparation.  North Central Missouri College is a charter member of both the Missouri and National PAS organizations.

 

Ten agriculture students from NCMC recently participated in the National PAS Conference. Pictured is (L-R): Front: Mariah Fox, Ariel Propes, Shambree Hagan, Jamee Scearce, Breanna Chambers. (L-R): Back: Katelyn Galloway, Alex Neal, Colton Hargrave, Molly Norman, Chanda Woodring
(L-R): Front: Mariah Fox, Ariel Propes, Shambree Hagan, Jamee Scearce, Breanna Chambers. (L-R): Back: Katelyn Galloway, Alex Neal, Colton Hargrave, Molly Norman, Chanda Woodring
Post Views: 1

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About KTTN News