NCMC Students Participate in National PAS Conference

Ten agriculture students from North Central Missouri College participated in the National Postsecondary Agriculture Student Organization Conference March 13-16 held in Louisville, Kentucky.

Over 600 agriculture students competed in career program areas, participated in leadership workshops, and visited Louisville area attractions. The NCMC delegation visited the Louisville Slugger Bat Factory and the Muhamad Ali Museum.

NCMC students who attended the conference were: Mariah Fox, Galt; Ariel Propes, Kearney; Katelyn Galloway, Brookfield; Shambree Hagan, Princeton; Colton Hargrave, Chillicothe; Jamee Scearce, Stewartsville; Breanna Chambers, Spickard; Chanda Woodring, Jamesport; Alex Neal, Booneville; and Molly Norman, Trenton. They were accompanied by NCMC Agriculture and Natural Resources Instructor Jack Green.

Students earning recognition in individual Career Program Areas were:

Jamee Scearce 1 st Employment Interview- Agribusiness Administration

Alex Neal 2 nd Career Progress- Retail Agribusiness Systems

Shambree Hagan 2 nd High Individual Swine Specialist

Ariel Propes 2 nd Employment Interview- Livestock Production

Ariel Propes 3 rd High Individual Swine Specialist

Katelyn Galloway 2 nd Extemporaneous Speaking

Katelyn Galloway 3 rd Agriculture Education Specialist

Katelyn Galloway 3 rd Career Progress- Agriculture Education

Mariah Fox 3 rd Career Planning- Agriculture Education

Colton Hargrave 4 th Career Progress- Plant Systems

Shambree Hagan 5 th Career Planning- Retail Agribusiness Systems

Ariel Propes 5 th Career Planning- Ruminant Animal Systems

Breanna Chambers 7 th Career Planning- Non-Ruminant Animal Systems

Molly Norman 7 th Employment Interview- Dairy Production

Chanda Woodring 7 th Employment Interview- Floriculture

Molly Norman 8 th Career Planning- Ruminant Animal Systems

Chanda Woodring 8 th Career Planning- Non-Ruminant Animal Systems

Mariah Fox 8 th Extemporaneous Speaking

Mariah Fox 9 th Employment Interview- Agriculture Education

Shambree Hagan 10th Employment Interview- Agribusiness Sales

Students earning recognition in team Career Program Areas were:

Swine Specialist 2 nd Shambree Hagan, Ariel Propes, Mariah Fox

Crop Specialist 11 th Alex Neal, Colton Hargrave, Jamee Scearce

Equine Specialist 13th Chanda Woodring, Bre Chambers, Molly Norman

The National PAS Organization was founded in 1980 in Kansas City. Its mission is to provide opportunities for individual growth, leadership and career preparation. North Central Missouri College is a charter member of both the Missouri and National PAS organizations.

