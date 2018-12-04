NCMC students attend statewide student MSTA leadership meeting

NCMC Students Cole Little, Chasidy Finney, and Nesa Leeper recently attended the Student Missouri State Teachers Association (SMSTA) state leadership meeting in Columbia, Missouri. Over 100 students from twelve colleges and universities attended the meeting.

“This was a fantastic opportunity for our NCMC students,” said Cassie Cordray, NCMC Teacher Education Instructor. “They were exposed to some great professional development where they gained valuable information about the teaching profession. They left with several skills they could use in their future classrooms.”

During the leadership meeting, students engaged in leadership and learning activities and student delegates elected four new state ambassadors to plan the next year’s SMSTA events.

The Missouri State Teachers Association is the leading education association in the state celebrating 162 years of service to Missouri educators and with over 46,000 members. MSTA headquarters is in Columbia, Missouri.