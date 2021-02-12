NCMC Student Support Services and Upward Bound to celebrate TRIO Days

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

North Central Missouri College TRIO programs will host their annual TRIO Days Celebration from February 17-20th, 2021, in Geyer Hall.

TRIO programs like NCMC’s Student Support Services (SSS) and Upward Bound (UB) were the first national college access and retention programs to address the serious social and cultural barriers to education in America. Upward Bound was established at NCMC in 1997 and Student Support Services in 2001. Their mission is to increase the presence and success of students who may be first-generation college students who have lower-incomes or disabilities.

Every February, Student Support Services and Upward Bound celebrate the federal TRIO Grants by hosting a celebration. This year, Student Support Services and Upward Bound will display a selfie wall outside their office in Geyer Hall and donate dog and cat toys to the Green Hills Animal Shelter in Trenton, Missouri.

To learn more about NCMC’s TRIO program’s visit their website at ncmissouri.edu/sss and ncmissouri.edu/ub, or contact Angela Heins at 660-359-6332 or [email protected].

Related