NCMC Shooting Sports Club wraps up Fall season against Northwest Missouri State University

The Shooting Sports Club at North Central Missouri College wrapped up its fall season by hosting a trap shoot competition at the Trenton Trap & Skeet Range against Northwest Missouri State University’s trapshooting club. The event consisted of 50 targets from the 16- yard line, 25 targets based on the shooter’s handicapped score, and overall total hit. Each team had ten shooters compete.

NCMC’s top five shooters from the 16-yard line shot a total of 201/250 while the total for Northwest’s top five shooters was 214/250. The winner from the 16-yard line as well as the overall total hit including handicap was Wyatt Ellis from Northwest with scores of 48/50 and 67/75. NCMC’s top shooter was Gannon Shatto with scores of 46/50 and 64/75.

“This event concluded our club’s busiest semester to date by competing in three intercollegiate events. Student interest in the club continues to grow,” stated Jason Helton, co-advisor of the NCMC Shooting Sports Club. “NCMC’s Club would like to thank Dick Thompson from the Trenton Trap & Skeet Range for the extra hours he spends each semester at the range allowing club members to practice and host events such as this one.”

Members of the NCMC Shooting Sports Club who participated in the November 13 competition were Gannon Shatto, Ethan Hayes, Seth McMullin, Cole Wolf, Stetson Klise, Cheyanne Blanchard, Brady Farris, Zack Davis, Declan Schweizer, and Tyson McCrary. Rustin Jumps is a co-advisor of the club.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares