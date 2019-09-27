NCMC Shooting Sports Club begins Fall season

The Shooting Sports Club at North Central Missouri College began its fall season with a trap shoot competition at the Mozingo Outdoor Education and Recreation Area near Maryville, Mo. The match was hosted by the Trapshooting Club at Northwest Missouri State University. The event consisted of 50 targets from the 16-yard line, 25 targets based on the shooter’s handicapped score, and the overall total hit. Each team had ten shooters compete.

NCMC’s top five shooters had a total of 281 while the total for Northwest’s top five shooters was 315. The individual winner and top shooter for the overall total hit was Gannon Shatto from NCMC who shot 68/75. Gannon placed second in both the regular and handicap portions to help him win the overall top score.

“We appreciate Northwest inviting us to their first competition as a club sport. It was a good event to start the season for the members of this year’s NCMC Shooting Club,” stated Jason Helton, co-advisor of the NCMC Shooting Sports Club. “We have two more events scheduled this fall in Trenton – October 9 against State Fair Community College and a November 13 re-match against Northwest.”

