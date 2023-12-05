NCMC Savannah ADN Nursing students collect winter items for local schools

The North Central Missouri College Savannah Campus ADN (associate degree in nursing) Nursing program collected over 12, gallon-sized, trash bags full of winter items for a community service project. Items collected included hats, gloves, scarves, coats, and other winter apparel for children and teens. All items were donated and taken to Andrew County Elementary School, Savannah Middle School, Savannah High School, Andrew County Ministry, and St. Joseph Noyes Home.

Hadlyn Snipes, ADN Student President, said, “Our class can’t express enough gratitude for everyone’s generosity and support in contributing to our clothing drive. Our school is new to the community, and we are so thankful to be able to give back to help others in need. It was such a success, and we are so thankful to everyone who donated.”