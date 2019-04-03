NCMC partners with Preferred Family Healthcare to provide counseling resource for students

North Central Missouri College recently partnered with Preferred Family Healthcare (PFH) to provide on-campus counseling services to all students available at the main campus location in Trenton, MO. Grace Carder, Counselor at PFH will be on campus during allotted times and available for students by appointment on campus, or off-campus at PFH.

“We look forward to this partnership with PFH, in order to make on-campus counseling available to students,” said Dr. Kristen Alley, Associate Vice President for Student Affairs. “Students face a range of issues, including anxiety related to college transition, stress, and relationship concerns to such matters as grief and loss, sexual assault, post-traumatic stress, and depression. We want to eliminate barriers to student learning and to do that, we must embrace a holistic view of wellness.”

Grace is a licensed counselor and a graduate of North Central Missouri College and will be located on campus on the first floor of Geyer Hall. For more information about this service and partnership, contact Dr. Alley at 660-359-3948, or Grace at Preferred Family Healthcare 660-359-4600.