NCMC Students in Missie Cotton’s Microcomputer Applications classes had the opportunity to participate in a service learning activity this semester by donating non-perishable goods to the Grundy County Food Pantry. Online students were able to collect and donate to their local food pantry.

Students counted, organized and inventoried the items and then created Excel spreadsheets of their giving. Students then reflect upon this activity and are reminded of the benefits of being a Good Samaritan.