NCMC Ketcham Center receives new fitness equipment; membership prices increase slightly

The Ketcham Community Center on the campus of North Central Missouri College in Trenton saw a slight increase in its membership prices this year.

Ketcham Center Director Nathan Gamet explains the increase comes out to less than $2.00 per month for the annual memberships. The new rate for a single membership costs $240 with a family of up to four costing $380, and a family of five or more priced at $420. The senior pass costs $200, and the senior couple is $190.

Gamet says a membership includes access to the facility during its regular hours as well as admission to home Pirate and Lady Pirate basketball games, however, the membership does not count toward Holiday Hoops or if NCMC hosts a Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHAA) event.

Thirty-day and 90-day memberships, as well as punch card passes, are also available. Gamet says a 30-day membership costs $45 for a single, $70 for a family up to four, and $85 for a family of five or more. A 90-day single is $85, a family up to four is $135, and family of five or more is $160. Punch card passes costs $30 for 10 trips, which works out to $3 per day and annual memberships are prorated.

Payments for memberships are taken in person at the front desk of the Ketcham Center and potential members should be aware that credit or debit cards are not accepted for membership payments with checks or cash the only payment methods accepted at this time.

The Ketcham Community Center on the campus of North Central Missouri College in Trenton recently received new fitness equipment.

Ketcham Center Director Nathan Gamet says 15 pieces of strength equipment have been reduced to 10 noting the new equipment is from Second Wind of Des Moines. The equipment purchase was made possible through budget line item funds through the college and advertising on banners and the scoreboard in the Ketcham Center.

The Ketcham Center also has cardio fitness equipment, which is similar to rehab machines at the hospital for individuals who have heart problems or are recovering from knee or hip injuries. The cardio fitness equipment was funded by adding a line item to the budget.

New lighting will also be installed in the Ketcham Center, with the gym will be shut down during the month of July while installation of the lighting equipment takes place.

Like this: Like Loading...