NCMC Foundation Scholarship Reception set for February 16

The North Central Missouri College Scholarship Reception to honor 2021-2022 scholarship recipients will be held on February 16, 2022, in the Jeanette Hoffman Robison Auditorium in the Ketcham Community Center. This annual event is hosted by the North Central Missouri College Foundation to highlight NCMC Foundation scholarship recipients and all NCMC institutional scholarship recipients for the 2021-2022 academic year.

“This event incorporates not only student recipients but the donor families that have invested in NCMC through endowed and annual scholarship funds,” commented NCMC Director of Development Alicia Endicott. “Each year the Foundation is honored to be able to increase the amount of scholarships awarded to NCMC students through the “Gifts in Action“ scholarship campaign. Our students are doing great things and their hard work is rewarded through scholarships.”

Mr. Jason Helton, Director of Business and Industry Relations, will emcee the event this year with featured student speakers; Taegan Dunks, Jamesport MO; Craig Foster, Bethany MO; Averi Norris, Hale MO. To highlight their programs/departments also speaking will be NCMC faculty and staff members Ronda Copple, Sue Nichols, and Tocarra Williams. Light appetizers will be served with an opportunity for recipients to meet and take pictures with their donor representatives. Doors open at 3:00 pm with the meet and greet and the program starts at 4:00 pm. This event will also be live-streamed through the Pirates Digital Media website.

RSVPs can be made by calling 660-357-6415. Those seeking more information on establishing a scholarship with the NCMC Foundation or being a part of the Scholarship Reception can contact the NCMC Foundation Office at (660) 357-1403 or [email protected].

Since 2013, the NCMC Foundation’s “Gifts in Action” Scholarship Campaign has helped to educate tomorrow’s leaders by contributing to the growth of endowed scholarship funds. Only a portion of endowed funds is awarded each year which allows the Foundation to continue to transform lives and empower people for generations.

