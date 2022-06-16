NCMC Foundation receives gift from the Marvin & Jacqueline Sharp Trust

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The NCMC Foundation announces a generous, donation from the Marvin and Jacqueline Sharp Trust. Avid supporters of North Central Missouri College, the late Marvin Sharp was a founding member of the NCMC Foundation Board of Directors, a 2011 NCMC Distinguished Alumni honoree, and a former student of TJC/NCMC, as well as the former attorney for the city of Trenton.

Marvin Sharp attended NCMC for just a semester before attending the University of Kansas and the University of Missouri-Columbia to complete his bachelor’s degree, and the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law to finalize a law degree. Although brief, Sharp credited his start in higher education to NCMC. “In college, I knew people from all over Missouri and from out of state. The education I received in Trenton was better than anyone I knew.”

Upon graduation in 1961, Marvin chose to return to Trenton and practice law in the small-town firm of Pickett, Andereck, and Hauck. Sharp remained with the firm for his entire career and served as the attorney for the city of Trenton, and for one year as the prosecuting attorney of Mercer County. After retiring as a partner in the firm known then as Stockard, Andereck, Hauck, Sharp and Evans in 1992, Sharp remained a steward of the Trenton community through service to a variety of organizations including the Green Hills Law Enforcement Assistance Council, the North Central Missouri College Foundation, Wright Memorial Hospital, North Central Missouri Fair, the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce, the Kiwanis Club, and the American Bank of North Central Missouri.

Marvin was united in marriage to Jacqueline Crosswhite Jordin in 1968 and the couple had one son, Robert. Jackie served her community as a volunteer at Wright Memorial Hospital and the Church Women United Thrift Shop. The couple were life-long members of the First Baptist Church of Trenton.

“NCMC alumni are successful in their careers and contributions to their communities and families once leaving TJC/NCMC. Those successes have led to many wonderful, planned gifts to the NCMC Foundation and we are honored that Mr. and Mrs. Sharp named the Foundation in their estate planning. The Sharp’s legacy will live on through the upcoming Transforming Lives, Empowering People major gifts campaign,” remarked NCMC Foundation Executive Director Alicia Endicott. “Planned gifts allow an investor to leave unrestricted gifts to help fill any unmet needs of the college or help enhance/expand campus life and regional vitality.”

The NCMC Foundation, a 501c (3) IRS-approved organization, works with North Central Missouri College to Transform Lives, Empower People. From new programs to the latest technologies to emergency assistance funds for students, unrestricted gifts are able to broadly support students and College programs. Unrestricted gifts address the most pressing needs of the College, and investors understand that the institution will put those dollars where they are most needed. Those wishing to invest to help advance, assist and support the growth of North Central Missouri College or learn more about the NCMC Foundation are encouraged to contact Alicia Endicott at 660-357-6403 or [email protected].