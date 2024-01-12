NCMC Foundation offers scholarships for dual credit students

The North Central Missouri College Foundation is once again offering scholarships to area high school students currently enrolled in an NCMC Dual Credit Course. This one-time scholarship can assist dual credit students with their NCMC tuition.

Applications are due by 4:00 pm on February 2 and include a 300-word essay where students are asked to describe how NCMC’s dual credit courses will assist them with their future plans and how the scholarship will benefit them financially. “The NCMC Foundation is honored to once again offer this scholarship to our area dual credit students,” commented NCMC Foundation Executive Director Alicia Endicott. “Being able to earn college credit while still in high school prepares students for the next step in their educational journey and lessens their financial burden after high school graduation.”

NCMC Dual Credit Students can access the scholarship application through the NCMC website.

For questions about the NCMC Dual Credit program, contact Director of Regional Programs Whitney Trump at 660-359-3948 ext. 1318 or [email protected]. For information on the NCMC Foundation, contributing, or starting a scholarship, contact Executive Director Alicia Endicott at 660-359-3948 ext. 1403 or [email protected]. More information can be found at this link.