NCMC Foundation honors donors and alumni

The North Central Missouri College Foundation held its inaugural Voyage Fund Pirates Ball on Saturday, February 23rd at the Red Barn Wedding Venue and Event Center in Trenton, Missouri. During this event, donors to the Voyage Fund, the Foundation’s annual giving campaign, were recognized; the 2018 Lead Gift Contributor and the 2018 Class of Distinguished Alumni were also honored. Lead Gift Contributor was John and Delores Kuttler. Delores shared the honor with their children and grandson in attendance.

2007 NCMC Distinguished Alum John Holcomb recognized the 2018 Class. Arthur Lawrence (Arnie) Arneson attended TJC from 1952-1953, and his sister, Delores Newton accepted the honor. Evelyn Goodrich Trickel attended TJC from 1958-1959, and Allan Seidel attended TJC from 1965-1966.

Approximately 120 guests attended the event that ended with a live auction that raised over $2700 for the Knowledge Fund the Foundation’s general scholarship fund. Items were donated from CFM Insurance, the Mr. Thomas V. Brown Estate Baseball Memorabilia Collection, David and Nancy Nowland, Dr. Lenny and Pam Klaver, Cathy Bailey, Andy Hill, and Harry Bratton.

“This event was not only to honor our lead gift contributor and distinguished alumni, but to also celebrate NCMC, our alumni, family, and friends,” commented NCMC Director of Development Alicia Endicott. “The Voyage Fund, our first annual giving campaign, is to encourage unrestricted giving to the Foundation and the Pirates Ball is a way to celebrate those who have been so generous in many ways over the past year.”