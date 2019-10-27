NCMC Foundation celebrates 10th anniversary of Cross Hall

NCMC celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the Dr. Albert & Vera Cross Allied Health Building with the announcement of scholarships and an open house.

NCMC Foundation President Allan Seidel welcomed everyone to campus and announced a recent pledge from community partners on the upgrade of the simulation lab. Mr. Seidel thank Mosaic Life Care, Cameron Regional Medical Center, Wright Memorial Hospital and Hedrick Medical Center for investing in NCMC. “The upgrade of the simulation lab will be completed this academic year with funds from the College, Enhancement Grants through DESE, the NCMC Foundation, and our community partners,” commented Seidel. “This project is not possible without the support of others and ensuring our students have the latest technology to learn with is very important to the NCMC Foundation, the College Board of Trustees and the community.”

Guest of Honor Dr. Albert Cross spoke of the pride he has for NCMC and the successes of its students. Mr. Jeff Crowley, President of Serve Link shared with the group why the Serve Link board of directors has done NCMC Allied Health Scholarships since 2002 years. Dr. Tristian Londre, Dean of Academic Affairs, highlighted recent successes on the campus including the addition of 10 additional seats for the online Associate’s Degree in Nursing program.

Guests were then invited to visit with students, faculty, and staff to learn more about NCMC Allied Health programs to tour the simulation lab and see students in action. There was also a slide show that highlighted the construction process and photos from the original dedication in 2009. Cake and punch were enjoyed by all. “We are so fortunate to have such a state of the art building on campus”, commented NCMC Director of Development Alicia Endicott. “The Invest in the Vision campaign by the NCMC Foundation was the result of many generous individuals giving and showing their support of NCMC. We also thank Dr. Cross for his vision and desire to see that NCMC Allied Health students have the very best to learn.”

