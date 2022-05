Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The North Central Missouri College Foundation Board of Directors and NCMC Board of Trustees will receive a major gifts campaign update at a joint meeting on May 26th.

Dinner will be served in the Cross Hall lobby at 5 p.m., and the meeting will start in Cross Hall 107 at 5:30 p,m.

Other items on the agenda include a Collected Gift Report; committee reports for Scholarship, Events, Holiday Hoops, the Alumni Association, and Nominating; the Foundation executive director; and a president’s update.