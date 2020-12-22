NCMC Foundation announces receipt of “Gifts in Action” donation; campus to close for winter break

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

The North Central Missouri College Foundation announces it received a Gifts in Action donation from JK Farms to establish the John Kuttler Agriculture Scholarship. The scholarship honors the memory of the local farmer and community leader.

The first John Kuttler Scholarship will be awarded in fall 2021. To qualify, NCMC students must be enrolled full-time, major in Agriculture and Natural Resources, and have a minimum grade point average of 2.5. The scholarship application is available at ncmissouri.edu/scholarship. The priority due date is April 1st. High school seniors or new or continuing NCMC students are eligible to submit an application.

NCMC reports Kuttler served on the Trenton R-9 Board of Education and donated to NCMC. Those donations included a 312-acre farm in Buchanan County and to the Barton Farm Campus, which led to the construction of the Kuttler Animal Science Complex.

The college calls establishing a named scholarship in honor of a family member or in memory of someone “a wonderful way to leave a legacy.” Endowed scholarships can be awarded in accordance with the donor’s wishes. Donors who have benefited from scholarships themselves can “pay it forward” by establishing a named scholarship with their Gifts in Action.

The NCMC Foundation is an IRS-approved 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Contributions toward the campaign are tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

Contact Director of Development Alicia Endicott for more information about the foundation, how to start a scholarship, or how to donate to an existing scholarship at 660-357-6403 or visit the North Central Missouri College website.

North Central Missouri College will be closed Wednesday, December 23 through January 3, 2020, for winter break. All offices at all locations will be closed during that time. The Ketcham Community Center will remain open except on December 24, 25, and January 1 they will be closed. KCC hours on December 31 will be 5:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. All offices at all locations will resume normal hours of operation on Monday, January 4, 2021.

