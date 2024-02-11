NCMC Foundation announces honorees for the Distinguished Alumni Class of 2023

Share To Your Social Network

North Central Missouri College Foundation announces the 2023 Distinguished Alumni Class: Joyce (Benson) Cutsinger, Ronald (Mitch) Dougan, Pam (Craig) Johnston, and Anthony (Tony) Wayne Ralston. Honorees will be recognized at the Pirates Ball on March 23, 2024, at the Ketcham Community Center on the North Central Missouri College campus. All four recipients, native to Trenton and graduates of Trenton High School, attended North Central Missouri College (NCMC), formerly known as Trenton Junior College (TJC).

A reception for the distinguished alumni class of 2023 will start at 5:30 p.m. in the Jeanette Hoffman Robison Auditorium, followed by a plated meal by Great Western Dining at 6 p.m., a reverse raffle, and a program featuring the four distinguished alumni and the vocal talents of Ben & Lauren Johnson. Tickets are $50 per person, with tables of six available for $300, including one reverse raffle ticket. Additional reverse raffle tickets can be purchased on the evening of the event.

Joyce (Benson) Cutsinger attended Trenton Grade School, Middle School, and College in the same building. She married Ralph Cutsinger on January 22, 1971, and pursued her nursing degrees at NCMC, earning her PN in 1980 and her ADN (RN) in 1982. Working through nursing school at Sunnyview Nursing Home, she advanced to Charge Nurse and House Supervisor Part-Time. In 1989, Joyce began a 23-year career at NCMC, transitioning from Nursing Department instructor to Allied Health Coordinator until her retirement in 2012. Throughout her tenure, she received the Governor’s Excellence in Teaching Award in 2002 and 2008. Joyce and her family have remained active supporters of NCMC Athletics, hosting team meals and gatherings annually. Joyce enjoys sewing, making baskets, and caring for family and friends. She and Ralph were nearly married for 50 years when Ralph passed away in 2020. Their children and grandchildren continue the family’s strong connection to NCMC.

Ronald (Mitch) Dougan completed his A.S. in Retail Business Management at NCMC in 1982, following his graduation from Trenton High School in 1980. After marrying Donna (Reich) Dougan in August 1985, he began his career with Americo Insurance Company, contributing significantly to its growth over 37 ½ years. Mitch has played a pivotal role in Americo’s expansion and consolidation efforts, working from his home in Trenton as the Director of Policy Administration Systems. His community involvement includes the NCMC Holiday Hoops Committee, the NCMC Athletics Booster Club, and various local organizations, showcasing his dedication to service.

Pam (Craig) Johnston, after earning her AA degree from NCMC, pursued further education at Truman State University and Northwest Missouri State University, focusing on education and reading. Her teaching career spans several decades, including roles at Spickard Elementary School and Trenton R-9, before returning to NCMC to teach Reading and Writing Improvement. Pam’s involvement with the Prairie Land Writing Project and her commitment to local history and community service highlights her dedication to Trenton and its residents.

Anthony (Tony) Wayne Ralston returned to NCMC after serving in the Air Force, becoming the first in his family to graduate from college. His career has been marked by service in firefighting and the Missouri Air National Guard, as well as significant contributions to local VFW Post 919. Tony’s commitment to community service, especially in firefighting and veterans’ affairs, underscores his dedication to Trenton.

For Pirates Ball ticket information or reservations, contact the NCMC Foundation & Alumni Association at 660-357-6415 or via email at [email protected].

