NCMC dual credit scholarship opportunities available through the NCMC Foundation

The North Central Missouri College Foundation is once again offering scholarships to area high school students currently enrolled in an NCMC Dual Credit Course. The Jack N. Young, Mildred M. Young, Noble J. Young, and Myra A. Young Dual Credit Scholarship will be awarded to dual credit students that fall within the NCMC 16 county service area.

This one-time $300 scholarship can assist dual credit students with their tuition. Applications are due by September 25th and include a 500-word essay. Students are asked to describe how NCMC’s dual credit courses will help them with their future plans and how the scholarship will benefit them financially.

“The NCMC Foundation is honored to once again offer this scholarship to our area dual credit students,” commented NCMC Director of Development Alicia Endicott. “The Young family knew the importance of education, and their generosity to the Foundation has created several scholarship programs to benefit all NCMC students. Being able to earn college credit while still in high school prepares students for the next step in their educational journey and lessens their financial burden after high school graduation.”

Applications have been provided to area high school guidance counselors and can be returned via mail to NCMC Development Office 1301 Main Street, Trenton, MO 64683, or email address: tkey@mail.ncmissouri.edu.

For questions about the NCMC Dual Credit program, contact Director of Regional Programs, Whitney Trump at 660-359-3948 ext. 1318 or wtrump@mail.ncmissouri.edu. For information on the NCMC Foundation, contributing or starting a scholarship, contact Director of Development Alicia Endicott at 660-359-3948 ext. 1403 or aendicott@mail.ncmissouri.edu.

