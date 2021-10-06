NCMC Director of Marketing and Admissions graduates from MCCA Leadership Academy

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Megan Pester, Director of Marketing and Admissions at North Central Missouri College recently participated and graduated from the Missouri Community College Association Leadership Academy. During her involvement in the academy, Megan attended sessions on leadership aspects, presentations from community college administration, legislators, and industry leaders on various components of leadership growth.

“I was selected to represent North Central Missouri College at the Missouri Community College Association Leadership Academy and it was truly an outstanding experience,” said Megan Pester. “Not only did I learn a lot from the various presenters and my colleagues across the state, but I was exposed to topics and conversations that I have yet to experience in my 14 years in higher education. I left the Academy more energized and motivated about leadership in higher education and in my career than I have ever been, and I cannot wait to apply the experiences and the knowledge gained to the admissions and marketing thought processes we currently have in place. I am sincerely thankful to Dr. Klaver for offering this opportunity to me, as it was by far the most valuable professional development experience I’ve had since beginning my career in higher education. I hope MCCA continues to educate leaders in our field through the Leadership Academy for years to come.”

Dr. Lenny Klaver, President of NCMC also presented during the Academy on Organizational History and Structure of the Community College alongside MCC President Dr. Kimberly Beatty, and Commissioner Zora Mulligan of the Department of Higher Education in Workforce Development.

Dr. Lenny Klaver, President of NCMC said, “This is a great experience for those in leadership positions to grow in their role, connect across the association, and learn more about the inner workings of leadership at a collegiate level.”

Related