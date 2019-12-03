NCMC Criminal Justice students donate to Green Hills Women’s Shelter

North Central Missouri College Criminal Justice Club recently donated $150.00 to the Green Hills Women’s Shelter through money collected by their holiday gift wrapping fundraiser. The club wrapped presents for individuals in exchange for a free-will donation with all proceeds being donated to the shelter.

“The Criminal Justice Club is grateful for the opportunity to provide for the Green Hills Women’s Shelter,” said Jenna Vandel, NCMC Criminal Justice Instructor. “As future service leaders, our students see the impact we can provide by helping our community organizations.”

Jenna Vandel, Criminal Justice Instructor, advises the NCMC Criminal Justice Club. To learn more about the NCMC Criminal Justice program, visit www.ncmissouri.edu or contact Jenna at 660-359-3948 x1327.

