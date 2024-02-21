NCMC breaks ground on Nuttall Student Center; street closures to impact downtown

Share To Your Social Network

Construction of the new North Central Missouri College (NCMC) Dr. Neil and Susanne Nuttall Student Center on the main campus in Trenton, MO, will begin, causing temporary closures to downtown roads and areas. NCMC’s new Nuttall Student Center will be built on the block of Main and Chestnut Streets between 12th Street and 13th Street, south of Geyer Hall. The area surrounding the Nuttall Student Center will have no or limited accessibility for traffic and pedestrians during construction.

Beginning Wednesday, February 21, the gravel parking lot south of Geyer Hall will be closed. Starting Monday, February 26, a fence will be erected around the Nuttall Student Center job site, and the lot will be off-limits to pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

The following road closures will also occur at this time (all approved by the City of Trenton):

All of 13th Street between Main and Chestnut Streets

All of 12th Street between Main and the western edge of the gravel parking lot

One lane of Main Street closest to the job site between 13th and 12th Streets (partial street closure will cause a narrow lane on this street)

One lane of Chestnut Street closest to the job site between 13th and 12th Streets (partial street closure will cause a narrow lane on this street)

Northern lane of 12th Street between Chestnut and the western edge of the gravel parking lot for the duration of construction

Construction of the new NCMC Nuttall Student Center is expected to take approximately a year and a half, with the building anticipated to be open in the summer of 2025. Those using the areas mentioned will need to find alternate routes during the construction time. North Central Missouri College would like to thank the community for their patience and understanding during this exciting advancement of downtown Trenton and North Central Missouri College.

