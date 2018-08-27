NCMC Board of Trustees to meet Tuesday

Tuesday evenings’ meeting of trustees at North Central Missouri College begins with a tax levy public hearing at 5:25 and adoption of the tax levy is part of the agenda for the 5:30 board meeting.

Besides various reports from administrators, trustees will consider an appointment of a new board meeting to replace Steve Busch who resigned earlier.

New business topics include the Trenton Head Start facility project, bids, and purchases that include beds for the nursing lab, as well as items involving the information technology department; personnel including consideration of what are called “special stipends”. Trustees also consider a change in date and time for a future meeting of the board.

An executive session also may be held.

Tuesday evening public meeting will be held in the Presidents’ office of the Frey Administrative Center on the campus of North Central Missouri College.

