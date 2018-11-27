NCMC Board of Trustees to meet at 4 o’clock this afternoon

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees have a meeting Tuesday at the Frey administrative office on the campus in Trenton. It will be an earlier than usual starting time.

The agenda for the 4 o’clock meeting in the President’s office includes various reports, the possible scheduling of a board member retreat, the Head Start supplemental grant application, the surplus property list, as well as bids and purchases. Personnel items include a proposal for a new position, employment of an adjunct instructor, and Head Start personnel.

An executive session also is possible for the NCMC Board of Trustees meeting.