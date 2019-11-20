NCMC Board of Trustees tackles lengthy agenda at Tuesday meeting

The North Central Missouri College Homecoming candidates were announced during the NCMC Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday evening.

Vice President for Student Affairs Kristen Alley said the king candidates are Andrew George of Canton from the Baptist Student Union, Cash Miller of Warsaw from Phi Theta Kappa, Gregoor Moesker of Curacao from the International Club, and Tyler Kidd of Trenton from Criminal Justice.

Queen candidates are Katie Adkison of Hamilton from the Business Club, Brooke Leeper of Princeton from the Student Missouri State Teachers Association, Chasidy Finney of Cainsville from Dance Wave, and Annaliese Riley of Trenton from Phi Theta Kappa. NCMC Homecoming is scheduled for February.

Alley noted preliminary spring enrollment is up one point seven percent for students and up one point three percent for credit hours. President Doctor Lenny Klaver reported that so far during No Fee November, NCMC has received 86 more applications than last November. There are no fees to apply during the event.

Alley is looking into making Cross Hall more like a student union because the library “is not cutting it.” She is also hoping to create a care team to provide help to students when they need it.

Vice President for Academic Affairs Doctor Tristan Londre reported this is the last full week of classes for Fall. Star Wars-themed events are being planned at the library during finals week December 2nd through 6th.

The Higher Learning Commission is coming to NCMC in September 2021. Londre noted the visit is needed in order to provide financial aid to students.

Green Hills Head Start Director Janet Gottman reported there was activity regarding the new Trenton building on Tuesday. She said the main concern is the timeline for construction and getting money spent by January 31st, 2020.

Head Start Director Sue Ewigman noted Green Hills Head Start is at the end of its five-year grant and cannot carry over the money if it is not spent by January 31st, but the money can be earmarked. Gottman invited the trustees to provide input on color samples for the new Trenton building. Ewigman said Head Start is consistently full, but she is concerned by the lack of a waiting list. She explained that to meet performance standards, Head Start has 30 days to fill a slot if a student leaves.

Klaver reported the Christmas lighting ceremony on campus Monday evening was “fantastic,” and things went well. He shared highlights from the Missouri Community College Association Annual Convention in Kansas City earlier this month November 6th through 8th.

NCMC Chief of Staff Kristi Harris gave a presentation on how to create a positive work environment on little or no budget, Sue Nichols from the Maryville Registered Nursing program received a Senior Service Award, and Gray Manufacturing of Saint Joseph received a Business Partnership Award.

Klaver said one thing discussed during a four-hour Presidents and Chancellors Meeting was resolving service region issues that arise between two community colleges and involve community leaders and school districts.

Members of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society reported on the organization. President Lilly Simons said Phi Theta Kappa is the official honor society for two-year colleges, and once inducted, students are members of life. Skyler Adkison said that there is a one-time membership fee, and membership gives students access to scholarships, career training, help in transferring colleges, and learning leadership.

The final price for a 2019 Ford Fusion will be $18,560 through Barnes-Baker Automotive in Trenton. The final price includes the trade-in value of $3,445 for three 15-passenger Ford Club Wagons.

Head Start policy manual revisions were approved and will go into effect on February 1st. Director Janet Gott said one of the revisions involved vacation leave and may be an incentive for employees to stay. The policy says that new Head Start employees working full-time or 12 months per year will accrue one day per month the first two years of service. After 24 months of continuous service, the months prior to the new fiscal year will accrue one day per month until February 1st.

Administrative, management, and professional staff working full-time or for 12 months per year will earn 20 working day credits per year. Full-time and 12-month employees who complete 20 years of continuous service will be eligible for 25 working day credits per year. Employees can accumulate vacation days up to a maximum of two times the number of days earned annually.

The board approved two Head Start resignations: Tiffany Rhoden as a cook at Brookfield A and Faythe Salmon as a teacher aide at Brookfield A. Rhoden’s last day of employment was November 5th, and Salmon’s was October 31st.

Employment was approved for Kelsie Duff of Brookfield to be a teacher aid at Brookfield A. She has worked as a substitute for that location and started in the position on November 11th.

The board approved the retirement of Sharon Weiser as the Dean of Extended Campus effective June 30th, 2020. Chief of Staff Kristi Harris noted Vice President for Academic Affairs Doctor Tristan Londre has been working on the job description for the Dean of Extended Campus, and there might be some changes.

Joshua Wilmes of Maryville was hired as an adjunct instructor for Military Science courses beginning in the spring. His salary will be paid by Northwest Missouri State University, as this is in partnership with the university and the National Guard Gold Program.

The board approved the candidate filing period for the NCMC Board of Trustees election for two members during the General Municipal Election April 7th. Candidates can file at the Frey Administrative Center in Trenton December 17th through January 21st during regular business hours.

The office will be closed for the Holiday Break December 23rd through January 1st.

Positions expiring are held by Doctor John Holcomb and Doctor NiCole Neal.

