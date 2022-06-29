NCMC Board of Trustees meeting includes approval of 2022-2023 budget

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees approved the 2022-2023 budget June 28th.

The Unrestricted Accounts Budget projects total revenues of $12,192,490 and total expenses of $12,191,290. There is a projected surplus of $1,200.

The Auxiliary Service Accounts Budget projects total revenues of $2,159,050 and total expenses of about $2,157,070. That results in a projected surplus of $1,980.

In total, NCMC projects combined expenses of $14,348,360 and revenues of $14,351,540. That results in a total projected surplus of $3,180.

Vice President of Business and Finance Tyson Otto reported the only debt obligation for fiscal year 2023 is the annual lease payment on the student apartments. That payment is estimated at $88,000.

Otto noted the budgets are based on some assumptions. Tuition and fees revenues are based on enrollment being level with fiscal year 2022 and increases in tuition rates and fees. Tuition and fee revenues comprise about 66% of NCMC’s operational income. The revenues also assume state core appropriations of $3,230,000. Total state funding comprised about 28% of NCMC’s operational income. The budgets also assume local tax revenue will remain stable. Local tax funding is around three percent of the college’s operational income.

Assumptions involving expenses include budgeted employee salary increases as presented at the May meeting as well as increases in employee health insurance premiums approved at the May meeting. Otto said he made it a priority this year to increase salaries. Costs within instruction, academic support, and student services are about 66% of NCMC’s operational expenses. Infrastructure costs are about 18% of NCMC’s operational expenses. Administrative costs are around 16% of the college’s operational expenses.

NCMC President Doctor Lenny Klaver said he was concerned about it being harder to monitor transportation costs like fuel. He noted it might be helped with more Zoom meetings.

The NCMC Board of Trustees approved the Administrative Budget and salary changes for next year for the Northwest and Northeast Workforce Development Board.

The budget projects revenues at $192,244.24 for the Northwest Region and $156,061 for the Northeast Region. The budget also projects expenses at $191,253.90 for the Northwest Region and $186,753.88 for the Northeast Region. Salaries, specifically, are budgeted at $92,380.50 for each region. There is a projected deficit of $9.66 for the Northwest Region and $30,692.88 for the Northeast Region.

Northwest Workforce Development Board Executive Director Brent Stevens reported the Northeast Region shows a deficit, but he does not have all of the revenue numbers finalized yet. He said he is confident the deficit will go away after he has those figures.

Last month, the trustees approved NCMC becoming the fiscal agent for the Northeast Workforce Development Board. The boards for the Northeast and Northwest regions approved a merger of the regions, but the merger cannot officially take effect until next year.

The NCMC Board of Trustees approved Information Technology Services purchases. One was for server hardware and services for the Savannah campus under Sourcewell consortium pricing by CDWG at $40,398.54. Another was network hardware and licensing for the Savannah campus under Sourcewell consortium pricing by CDWG at $315,755.88. Those purchases will be funded by capital campaign donations and various grants.

A payment was approved for Ellucian software and support fees for $59,372. Ellucian provides NCMC with the PowerCampus student information system and PowerFAIDS financial aid system. Ellucian is a sole source provider of the software and services. The fees were billed in arrears for September 1st, 2021 to August 31st, 2022. The Computer Operations Budget will fund the purchase.

The board approved the 2022-2023 NCMC college catalog as presented with a change to the map. Trustee Don Dalrymple mentioned the map shown in the catalog did not have the most up-to-date location for the campus bookstore.

Information provided by Registrar Joni Oaks said changes to the catalog include the new degrees of Radiologic Technology and Surgical Technology and new degree emphasis areas for Computer Science and Business. There were degree revisions for Behavioral Health and Industrial Technology as well as minor changes to multiple degrees. The catalog changes also included new certificates for Entrepreneurship, Robotics Skills, and Robotics and Maintenance as well as a revised certificate for Industrial Maintenance Skills. Inactivated were the Business Tech emphasis area and certificate, Manufacturing Skills certificate, and Industrial Tech certificate.

The college catalog will be published on the NCMC website.

The board approved the 2022-2023 Revised Organizational Chart. Changes included adding a counselor position under the Vice President of Student Affairs, Academic Assistant under the Vice President of Academic Affairs, Talent Search Director under the Dean of Instruction, and two Talent Search Advisors under the Talent Search Director. Other additions were Tutoring Center Assistant under the Tutoring Center Director and Assistant Director of Facilities under the Director of Facilities and under the Vice President of Business and Finance. The Tutoring Center Director was moved to under the Dean of Instruction, and there were various title changes as previously accepted by trustees.

The board approved the Green Hills Head Start Self Assessment and Community Assessment. Representatives of the Policy Council, NCMC Board of Trustees, and staff reviewed program goals in April, May, and June for the Self Assessment. The Community Assessment is based on data obtained from federal, national, regional, and local resources.

The board approved Head Start personnel items. They included the resignations of Chillicothe Part-Time Teacher Aide Kortney Nelson, Bethany Teacher Aide Margaret Groves, and Trenton Teacher Aide Aundrea Lopez. Nelson’s last day was May 18th, Groves’s resignation was effective May 20th, and Lopez’s last day was May 26th.

Katie Gadberry was employed as a teacher at the Unionville Center. She was previously a teacher aide at the Unionville Center. Her first day in the new position was May 23rd.

Alexis Clements was approved as a Brookfield Teacher Aide. She has worked as a substitute at Brookfield in the past year. Her first day in the new position was June 1st.

The trustees approved personnel items for NCMC. They included the resignation of Residence Life Coordinator and Assistant Softball Coach McKinley Hurley, effective June 30th.

Hirings included Jonathan “Hank” Mathews of Lincoln, Illinois as Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach and Residence Life Coordinator. He started June 13th.

Cole McAdams of Jamesport was hired as Director of Facilities, beginning June 29th.

Ralph Filipelli of Saint Joseph was employed as an adjunct instructor for Business—Food and Beverage, beginning this summer. Kristie Cross of Smithfield, Virginia will be an adjunct instructor for Communication courses, starting this fall.

The Board of Trustees heard multiple reports at a meeting June 28th.

Vice President of Academic Affairs Doctor Tristan Londre reported representatives from Graceland University were on campus June 28th to sign an agreement, which will make evening education courses available. NCMC graduates will be able to take on-ground classes in Trenton toward a four-year education degree. Londre noted the classes would include an elementary and special education focus to start. Fall classes were being finalized.

NCMC hosted a dual credit and adjunct workshop at the beginning of June. Londre said the workshop offers professional development to the college’s part-time faculty and gives full-time instructors time to have discussions about curriculum and assessment.

NCMC is preparing for its dual credit reaccreditation with the National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships this fall. Londre noted information gathered this year will be important for that reporting.

NCMC’s Associate Degree in Nursing program is accredited through the National League of Nursing Commission for Nursing Education Accreditation. Londre reported that, when the college filed its annual report this year, it received notification that the accreditor now expects clinical faculty to have or be in the pursuit of master’s degrees.

He said NCMC full-time instructors already meet the guidelines, but the interpretation that clinical instructors are included is new to the college. NCMC is evaluating how it could respond.

Londre noted the matter could put a strain on smaller and rural colleges like NCMC. He also said some “valued long-time clinical instructors” at NCMC do not have a master’s degree.

He would like to find a solution that would allow NCMC to maintain its CNEA accreditation. However, it is not required, as NCMC is regionally accredited through the Higher Learning Commission.

Londre said NCMC is working on its final preparation of the Perkins core file for submission to the state and other end-of-year reporting.

NCMC continues to monitor its Orientation, Advising, and Registration sessions. It is making adjustments to fall offerings and adding sections as needed.

Vice President of Student Affairs Doctor Kristen Alley reported OAR is going well, and two sessions had been added.

She noted housing agreements are coming in, and NCMC is up 30 from last year. The anchor residence halls are full.

President Lenny Klaver reported enrollment is up. Overall applications received for this fall, excluding dual credit, is up by 62 to 1,011 compared to applications received for fall 2021 at this time last year.

Klaver reported Major Gifts Campaign Consultant Rich Gross was in Trenton for the campaign June 27th and 28th. There were individual meetings and an executive committee meeting. Klaver said there are new lists of people to visit, but nothing is being announced publicly yet. Klaver has had seven out-of-town donor visits in the last month.

He reported on meetings he attended. He was a panelist for the National Council for Instructional Administrators with two other presidents. He said there were 65 attendees, and those attending were mainly deans and vice presidents considering becoming a president.

Klaver met with Saint Joseph Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Natalie Redmond to discuss workforce development. They also discussed Hillyard, NCMC, Missouri Western State University, and Saint Joseph Chamber joint efforts. Klaver believed the meeting was positive, and Redmond looks forward to working with NCMC.

Klaver said a Department of Economic Development report indicated Missouri’s current unemployment rate is 3.4%. There were 359,000 jobs lost in March and April of 2020. Ninety-three percent of those jobs have been recovered since then. Missouri’s labor force has grown in 2022 and is now at early 2020 levels.

Regarding the state legislature, Klaver reported 2,100 bills were filed, and 44 were truly agreed to and finally passed. Four of those bills were related to higher education. He said usually 10% of the bills filed are passed. He noted some of the bills relating to higher education involved multiple bills being put together.

Green Hills Head Start Director Janet Gott reported Head Start investigated and pursued having classes four days per week. She said Head Start did not feel like it had enough data or time and did not want to change mid-year.

Head Start plans to have a pilot program with Milan and Sullivan County home base students as well as in Bethany for a four-day week.

Gott said Green Hills Head Start would not have to change its scope to have the pilot program.

She reported staff is working hard at the new Unionville Center. She plans to move items from the former center to the new center next week.

There are 263 total applications for 2022-2023. Gott noted Head Start can now look at recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for enrollment, and she feels that will make a big difference.

The board enter into an executive session for personnel matters.