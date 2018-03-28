NCMC Board of Trustees meet with full agenda on Tuesday

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees Tuesday evening approved the reemployment of full-time faculty for the 2018-2019 year.

Vice President of Academic Affairs Tristan Londre said the salaries will be determined at a later date. The board also approved the employment of Jeremy Traas of Saint Joseph as an adjunct instructor for Anatomy and Physiology courses beginning this summer at the North Belt Center.

The board approved carry-over request an application for Green Hills Head Start fiscal year 2018. Facility replacement and construction funds of $414,860 from the fiscal year 2017 will be carried over to the fiscal year 2018. Head Start Director Doctor Beverly Hooker said the funds will allow construction projects for Brookfield and Trenton to begin upon federal approval.

The board also approved the Child Selection Criteria for both Preschool and Early Head Start for 2018-2019. Hooker explained that Preschool Head Start selection criteria prioritize lower-income families and older children who will enter public school first. She further explained that Early Head Start selection criteria prioritize low-income pregnant teens and young children.

Hooker said NCMC and Green Hills Head Start received a Notice of Award approving the requested waiver for a portion of the non-federal share match requirement. She noted the waiver reduces the required non-federal amount from $630,814 to $378,099 for the budget period that ended January 31st of this year.

The board approved Chief Information Officer Alan Barnett’s recommendation for the annual renewal of Proofpoint data leak protection appliance software from OPTIV of Overland Park, Kansas for $10,051.

Associate Vice President for Student Affairs Kristen Alley reported the dates of several upcoming events, including commencement ceremonies. A baseball commencement ceremony will be held in the Ketcham Community Center May 3rd at 3 o’clock in the afternoon.

The regular commencement ceremonies will be held in the Ketcham Center May 5th at 9 o’clock in the morning and 1 o’clock in the afternoon. Alley said about 440 awards would be presented to 420 students during the ceremonies. President Doctor Lenny Klaver reported former United States Senator John Ashcroft and Doctor Albert Cross will be the commencement speakers.

Klaver also told the board that the number of applications received for Summer and Fall 2018 is up from a year ago at this time. As of March 22nd, there were 218 Summer applications, which was up by 30. There were 533 applications for Fall, which was up by 29 compared to a year ago.

Klaver reported U. S. Senator Roy Blunt will visit NCMC the first week of May. Northwest Workforce Development Board Director Lisa Hostetler shared information on the Missouri Registered Apprenticeship Program. She said there is $3,600,000 available for registered apprenticeships in the state and about 1,300 apprentice occupations.

