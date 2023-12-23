NCMC Board of Trustees celebrate annual audit success and goals

The North Central Missouri College (NCMC) Board of Trustees approved the Fiscal Year 2023 Annual Audit on December 19.

Matt Wallace from KPM CPAs reported the audit received an unmodified or clean opinion, indicating an excellent outcome for the college. The financial statement and internal controls on federal programs had no findings. The audit included both NCMC and the NCMC Foundation.

As of June 30, the college’s net position stood at $67.5 million, with a notable donation exceeding $10 million. Wallace highlighted the significant capital projects underway at NCMC.

Wallace praised the NCMC team for their excellent work and extended his congratulations for their efforts.

The board also approved a network security services renewal with NTP. The renewal, costing $51,000 for the upcoming year, includes ARGISS Core (Manage Detection and Response) and Threat and Vulnerability Management services. Chief Information Officer Jennifer Triplett noted the stable pricing with NTP over several years. The Computer Operations Budget will cover the purchase.

Triplett mentioned NTP’s proposal for expanded cybersecurity services, which would involve changing the college’s antivirus and email security providers. These additional services are under review, and IT Services may present further proposals to the board if necessary.

IT Services conducted a request for proposals for network security in the fourth quarter, receiving 12 responses. NTP, the second least expensive option, was chosen over Adira, which had an average yearly cost of $44,750. IT Services decided against switching to Adira, considering the minimal cost savings, potential coverage gaps during transition, and Adira’s relative newness in the field.

The board recognized the retirement of Custodian Jeffrey “J. J.” Jackson, effective December 31.

Alyssa Shifflett of Amity was appointed as an adjunct instructor for psychology courses, beginning in the spring semester.

During the December 19 meeting, various written reports were presented.

Vice President of Academic Affairs, Dr. Tristan Londre, announced the start of spring intersession classes, with 10 classes and 83 students enrolled.

The Bethany evening and weekend practical nursing program held its final pinning ceremony earlier this month. President Dr. Lenny Klaver reported the pinning of 13 nurses.

Bethany Practical Nursing Cohort Director Beth Crawford was celebrated for her 25 years of service and recent retirement.

Dr. Londre expressed gratitude to Crawford for her dedication to NCMC students and wished her a happy retirement.

The Bethany location has now been closed, with the final equipment transfers to Trenton and Savannah occurring this week. The program will relocate to Savannah in January.

Dr. Londre mentioned a meeting with Savannah School District officials to discuss collaborative opportunities.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded NCMC $807,000 through the Distance Learning and Telemedicine grant to enhance 12 rooms on the Trenton campus for distance learning.

NCMC also received $198,000 from the State of Missouri through the Nursing Education Incentive Program grant, aimed at bolstering the recruitment and retention of nursing instructors.

Dr. Klaver shared that the Aspen Institute recognized NCMC as one of 150 institutions eligible for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence. He noted that only NCMC trustees had access to the full application report due to the ongoing assessment process.

Additionally, the Coordinating Board for Higher Education announced its new officers for 2024: Chairperson Hollie Elliott, Vice Chairperson Allen Brooks, and Secretary Anne-Marie Clarke.

Senator Gary Nodler received commendations for his leadership as Chairperson of the Coordinating Board for Higher Education in 2023 at the board meeting in Jefferson City on December 6.

Dr. Klaver mentioned the upcoming Missouri Legislative Session beginning on January 3.