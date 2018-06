At the special NCMC Board of Trustees meeting held Monday, a motion was made and approval was given to submit a Green Hills Head Start application for Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) funds. All six members of the college board voted in favor.

Dr. Bev Hooker also presented an update on the status of the Hamilton Head Start Center.

The next regular meeting of the Board of Trustees will be Tuesday, June 19th, at 530 p.m which is one week earlier than usual.

