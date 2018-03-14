NCMC Board of Trustees approve agreement to install new bleachers

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees at a special meeting Wednesday approved an agreement regarding the installation of new bleachers at the Ketcham Community Center with Heartland Seating through Buy Board.

President Doctor Lenny Klaver said the agreement will allow the college to lock in a bid for new bleachers of $151,441. He noted the bleachers in the Ketcham Community Center are expected to be replaced in the next two years, and the price was anticipated to increase.

Klaver proposed tuition be increased up to $6 per credit hour for out-of-state and out-of-district students and an increase of up to $4 per credit hour for fees for all students. He said this would be a “worst case scenario” and that changes in tuition and fees ultimately depend on the state legislature and budget. Trustees also suggested increasing the tuition $3 per credit hour for out-of-state and out-of-district students or increasing the fees by $3 per credit hour for all students.

The board decided to table the discussion until a special board meeting to be held Wednesday, March 21 at noon.

The board also approved the resignation of Advisor and Career Services Coordinator Morgan Purdun.

