NCMC Board of Trustees accept retirement request

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees accepted the retirement of Green Hills Head Start Program Director Doctor Beverly Hooker at its meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Hooker’s last day of employment will be January 31st, 2019, which is the end of the current fiscal year. She has been employed at NCMC and Head Start since 1987 and has been the Head Start director for 20 years.

Glenn Palmer of Winigan was approved as an adjunct instructor for music courses beginning in the spring. Dean of Instruction Mitch Holder said Palmer’s employment will allow for a Music Appreciation night class to be taught.

The board of trustees also approved a request for the establishment of a new full-time position of Campus Store Associate. Retail Operations. Chief of Staff Kristi Harris said the position will combine two part-time positions, which will be budget neutral or result in slight budget savings. One part-time position at the Campus Store will still exist.

Harris presented information on NCMC staff and employees. She reported most resignations come from female administrative professionals, and there are more female and male staff. The information did not include Head Start or part-time employees.

Harris also reported several changes are to be made to Title 9 regarding sexual harassment. She expects a final review to be released next year.

The board approved two Information Technology purchases to be funded by the Enhancement Grant. One was for computer hardware from Zones of Auburn, Washington for $29,905.43. The hardware includes 14 laptops, one desktop, six printers, and three wireless access points for replacement in Hoffman Hall and vocational classrooms as well as vocational faculty laptops. Zones’ bid was the only complete bid of five received. The other hardware bids ranged from $10,333.83 to $35,635.56.

Senior Database Administrator Tami Campbell said the other bids were considered incomplete because they did not meet the request for proposal requirements. The other IT purchase was for computer software from SHI of Somerset, New Jersey for $16,942.50.

The software includes Desktop Authority, Symantec, and Adobe Creative Cloud for various computers in Hoffman Hall and vocational classrooms as well as vocational faculty laptops. SHI’s bid was the lowest of four received. The other complete software bids were 18,158.99 and $57,308.84. The fourth bid of $10,333.83 was incomplete.

The board declared several items as surplus property to be disposed of or auctioned in accordance with NCMC Board policy. The items included two Ford E350 15-passenger vans, one Kodiak enclosed trailer, 22 175-watt and 44 400-watt metal halide light fixtures, 66 dorm room desks and 150 dorm room desktops, and four, four by six-inch black rubber mats. Associate Vice President for Business and Finance Tyson Otto reported the 15-passenger vans are rarely used, and it costs more to keep them at this point than to get rid of them. He said the dorm room desks have been replaced with new desks.

The board decided to hold a retreat on the afternoon of January 17th at 3 o’clock.

Board President Don Dalrymple said he wants to discuss presidential and board evaluations, budget projections, and the master plan. He noted board policy could possibly be discussed as well.

The board approved submission of a Head Start Supplemental Grant Application to provide additional funds for the extension of child service hours at the Brookfield A Head Start Center. Director Doctor Beverly Hooker said the roughly $68,565 would allow for the average 832 hours per year to increase to 1,020 hours per year for the 18 children enrolled at that center. She said the most recent standards mandate programs provide minimally 1,020 hours per year for all Head Start center-based enrollment slots by August 2021.

NCMC and Green Hills Head Start currently provide that many hours each year at three of its eight center classrooms. Hooker said the funding amount could vary by a few dollars. Hooker also reported on results from the Prekindergarten Classroom Assessment Scoring System observations September 18th through 21st.

Green Hills Head Start received a 6.0156 for emotional support, 5.8125 for classroom organization, and 3.3333 for instructional support. All of the scores were above the lowest 10% in the country. Hooker was “pleased” with the scores, especially since the timing of the observations was not ideal since it was only the fourth week of Head Start classes. She said the observations will be part of the 2017-2018 scores because the federal year ends September 30th.

Dean of Instruction Mitch Holder filled in for Vice President of Academic Affairs Doctor Tristan Londre and reported NCMC met with Saint Luke’s Health System in October to start an articulation agreement for the Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing online program. Holder also reported NCMC met with the Northwest Missouri State University of Maryville about partnering with nursing programs. He said documents had been sent to the Commission for Nursing Education Accreditation for accreditation for a nursing program at NCMC. Level One Nursing Instructor Korynn Skipper reported the college has three years to be accredited after its approved for pre-accreditation. Holder said NCMC is looking to restructure the college seminar class with “fresh ideas”.

NCMC President Doctor Lenny Klaver allowed Senior Database Administrator Tami Campbell to report on how Informational Technology Services handled the power outages during the snow storm this weekend. Campbell said data centers went down at the main campus and Barton Farm Campus, which caused the website to go down. She noted KCP and L brought power back at the Barton Campus around 11 o’clock Monday morning, and things were back up and running there around noon.

Klaver reported NCMC is currently up three percent in spring enrollment. Applications went from 40 down to two up in one week compared to the same week in 2017 after No Fee November was announced.

Klaver said NCMC meets five of six performance measures for Missouri community colleges: three-year graduation and transfer rate, percent of attempted courses successfully, pass rates on professional licensure exams, non-core expenditures as a percent of total expenditures, and tuition and fees as a percent of median family income.

The sixth measure, graduation outcomes, has yet to be determined, but Klaver said NCMC will meet it based on benchmarks. He, three other community college presidents, and Missouri Community College Association Brian Milner are on a task force and are rethinking a structure and formulas for association dues that have not changed in more than 10 years. Klaver said changes would likely mean a higher cost for dues. A conference call will be next week about the topic.

Klaver reported a change regarding financial aid for A Plus program students would have essentially punished middle-class students because the change focused on financial needs. He said a Coordinating Board for Higher Education conference call to be held last week on the matter was canceled.

The board moved into an executive session.