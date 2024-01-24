NCMC board accepts bid for construction of new student center

Share To Your Social Network

The Missouri State Board of Nursing has extended approval for the North Central Missouri College (NCMC) Practical Nursing and PN to Associate Degree in Nursing programs. NCMC Vice President of Academic Affairs, Dr. Tristan Londre, reported at the NCMC Board of Trustees meeting on January 23 that the extension was based on the State Board of Nursing’s fall visit.

No recommendations were made, which Dr. Londre indicated was a positive outcome. He mentioned that the site surveyors gave accolades to NCMC’s programs.

The next routine site visit is scheduled for 2028.

Dr. Londre also shared that the Teacher Education Program awarded six $2,000 Retention Scholarships in the fall to assist current students in continuing their studies this spring.

This spring, the program will offer six $2,000 Recruiting Scholarships for high school seniors planning to study education at NCMC, in addition to six $2,000 Transition Scholarships for Associate in Arts in Teaching graduates entering a four-year education program. These scholarships are supported by a grant from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Dr. Londre noted that the grant was only for this year, and NCMC would need to reapply for future funding. He emphasized the goal of creating more educators through these initiatives.

NCMC is set to host its Eighth Annual Nursing and Health Science Day on February 2, with approximately 100 high school students expected to attend. Around 30 to 35 exhibitors will be present for NCMC’s current nursing students.

Dr. Kristen Alley, NCMC Vice President of Student Affairs, was unable to attend the recent meeting. NCMC President Dr. Lenny Klaver provided a report on her behalf, noting the extension of the Missouri financial aid priority deadline to April 1.

Residence Life is currently accepting housing applications. Dr. Klaver mentioned recent incidents with the fire alarm in residence halls, mostly due to cooking mishaps.

In his report, Dr. Klaver announced that both the headcount and credit hours for the semester had increased by about nine percent, praising the admissions and advising team for their efforts in recruitment.

Construction on the new Russ Derry Practice Facility is nearing completion, with lighting installed and turf installation upcoming.

Dr. Klaver also mentioned a meeting of the Shared Governance, where topics such as intellectual property on Brightspace materials were discussed. An internal Workforce Alliance Group has been formed to enhance coordination and communication across NCMC departments.

He provided an update on state legislature activities, highlighting the Missouri Community College Association’s request for continued investment in core funding and full funding for the A+ Program, against the backdrop of increasing state revenue.

The governor is expected to announce his budget preferences on January 24 during the State of the State Address.

Jennifer Triplett, Chief Information Officer, reported successful end-of-year system updates for NCMC’s financial systems and the smooth start of the spring term. Initiatives are underway to enhance email security with Google and Yahoo.

Jayne Meservey, Tutoring Center Director, emphasized the importance of customer service and providing resources for online students.

Sue Ewigman, Green Hills Head Start Director, announced the approval of a change of scope for Head Start, effective January 1, and the shift to a four-day work week starting in February.

Abby Bilby introduced herself as a new nursing instructor at the Savannah Campus during the January 23 meeting.

The NCMC Board of Trustees accepted a bid from Lawhon Construction of Saint Joseph for the construction of a new student center on the Trenton campus for $11,156,490. The project, supported by NCMC Foundation and state capital funds, is expected to open in May 2025.

The board also approved renewals for testing and accreditation supplies for nursing programs and a learning management system agreement with D2L and Brightspace, emphasizing the selection process and faculty feedback.

New hires include Kurt Meighen as an Agriculture Agronomy/Precision Technologies instructor, Jennifer Barone as an Academic Affairs assistant, and John Wilbur as an adjunct instructor for Mathematics.

Lastly, the board approved incentive pay for Green Hills Head Start staff, with bonuses based on employment duration, totaling $29,400.

The board concluded the meeting by entering an executive session for discussions on employees, legal action, and real estate.

