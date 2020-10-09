NCMC and University of Central Missouri develop transfer agreement for Teacher Ed students

North Central Missouri College and the University of Central Missouri recently worked together to develop a transfer agreement for Associate in Arts in Teaching and Associate in Arts-education emphasis students. This agreement would allow teacher education students at North Central Missouri College to seamlessly transfer into a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education at the University of Central Missouri.

“We are so excited to work with the University of Central Missouri to create transfer agreements for our teacher education students,” said Cassie Cordray, NCMC Teacher Education Instructor. “We are doing our part to help with the teacher shortage in rural Missouri, and it starts by building partnerships with four-year institutions like UCM to ensure our students are able to transfer with ease.”

Transfer agreements allow students that begin at North Central Missouri College to easily take their two-year degree and apply it toward a bachelor’s degree at a four-year institution saving them time and money.

To learn more about the NCMC and UCM transfer agreement, or the NCMC Teacher Education program, visit www.ncmissouri.edu or contact Instructor Cassie Cordray at 660-359-3948.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares