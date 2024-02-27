NCMC and UCM formalize new transfer agreements on Monday

Local News February 27, 2024 Digital Correspondent
North Central Missouri College Website V2 (NCMC)
Share To Your Social Network
          

Representatives from the University of Central Missouri (UCM) visited Trenton on Monday to collaborate with North Central Missouri College (NCMC) on signing transfer agreements between the two institutions. The ceremony, which took place on the second floor of the library in Geyer Hall at 1:00 p.m., saw the presidents of both schools, President Klaver of NCMC and President Best of UCM, conducting the public signing.

The agreements focus on a variety of programs, including criminal justice and criminology, physical education, elementary education from birth to 3rd grade, elementary education for grades 1-6, construction management, marketing, educational studies, and training. Additionally, a direct connect dual admissions agreement between NCMC and UCM, which facilitates a smoother transition for students transferring between the two institutions, had already been established prior to this event.

This partnership aims to streamline the transfer process for students, ensuring a seamless continuation of their education in their chosen fields.

Signed agreements include the following degrees:

  • AA in Criminal Justice & Criminology to BS
  • AAT in Physical Education (K-12 Cert) to BS
  • AAT in Elementary Education Birth – 3rd Grade to BSE
  • AAT in Elementary Education Grades 1-6 to BSE
  • AA in Construction Management to BS
  • AA in Marketing to BSBA
  • AA in Educational Studies & Training to BS
Post Views: 75

Share To Your Social Network
          

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.