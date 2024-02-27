NCMC and UCM formalize new transfer agreements on Monday

Share To Your Social Network

Representatives from the University of Central Missouri (UCM) visited Trenton on Monday to collaborate with North Central Missouri College (NCMC) on signing transfer agreements between the two institutions. The ceremony, which took place on the second floor of the library in Geyer Hall at 1:00 p.m., saw the presidents of both schools, President Klaver of NCMC and President Best of UCM, conducting the public signing.

The agreements focus on a variety of programs, including criminal justice and criminology, physical education, elementary education from birth to 3rd grade, elementary education for grades 1-6, construction management, marketing, educational studies, and training. Additionally, a direct connect dual admissions agreement between NCMC and UCM, which facilitates a smoother transition for students transferring between the two institutions, had already been established prior to this event.

This partnership aims to streamline the transfer process for students, ensuring a seamless continuation of their education in their chosen fields.

Signed agreements include the following degrees:

AA in Criminal Justice & Criminology to BS

AAT in Physical Education (K-12 Cert) to BS

AAT in Elementary Education Birth – 3rd Grade to BSE

AAT in Elementary Education Grades 1-6 to BSE

AA in Construction Management to BS

AA in Marketing to BSBA

AA in Educational Studies & Training to BS

Related