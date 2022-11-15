NCMC agriculture students participate in state conference

Nine agriculture students from North Central Missouri College participated in the Missouri Professional Agriculture Student Organization (PAS) State Conference hosted by Missouri State-West Plains in West Plains, MO.
Students competed in career development contests, participated in leadership seminars, and toured Journagan Ranch in Mountain Grove, MO. Participants also had the opportunity to be entertained by keynote speakers, Dr. Anson Elliott, retired Dean of Agriculture, Missouri State University, and Scott Morfeld, MFA, Inc.
Students attending the conference were Colton DeVore, Tyler Dove, Emma Dovin, Josh Eckert, Clayton Ferguson, John McCauslin, Ben Messner, Gracyn Rongey, and Corbin Sampson, along with NCMC Agriculture Instructors/PAS Advisors Jack Green and Rustin Jumps.
Josh Eckert was elected as the 2022-2023 Missouri PAS Treasurer.
NCMC students who qualified for national competitions have the opportunity to compete at the National PAS Conference in the spring.
The contest results are as follows:
Career Planning
- Agribusiness Management & Marketing Systems – John McCauslin – State Participant
- Plant Systems – Josh Eckert – 2nd in State
- Power, Structural & Technical Systems – Corbin Sampson – State Winner
- Power, Structural & Technical Systems – Ben Messner – 3rd in State
- Retail Agribusiness Systems – Emma Dovin – State Winner
- Ruminant Animal Systems – Tyler Dove – 2nd in State
- Ruminant Animal Systems – Gracyn Rongey – 5th in State
- Ruminant Animal Systems – Clayton Ferguson – State Participant
- Non-Ruminant Animal Systems – Colton DeVore – State Winner
Employment Interview
- Agricultural Equipment Service – Ben Messner – 2nd in State
- Agribusiness Sales – Tyler Dove – 2nd in State
- Agribusiness Administration – John McCauslin – State Participant
- Livestock Production – Corbin Sampson – State Winner
- Livestock Production – Clayton Ferguson – State Participant
- Livestock Production – Colton DeVore – State Participant
- Fertilizer & Ag Chemicals – Josh Eckert – State Winner
- Feeds & Animal Health – Gracyn Rongey – State Winner
- Feeds & Animal Health – Emma Dovin – 2nd in State
Career Specialist
Livestock Specialist
- Tyler Dove 1st
- Gracyn Rongey 3rd
Vet Tech Specialist
- Gracyn Rongey 3rd
- Emma Dovin 5th
The North Central Missouri College Agriculture Department offers Associate in Applied Science and Associate in Arts transfer degree programs, which emphasize Agriculture Natural Resources, Ag Business, Crop Production, Livestock, and Equine Management. For more information about NCMC Ag programs, visit this link or contact the Barton Farm Campus at 660-359-3948.