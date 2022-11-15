NCMC agriculture students participate in state conference

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Nine agriculture students from North Central Missouri College participated in the Missouri Professional Agriculture Student Organization (PAS) State Conference hosted by Missouri State-West Plains in West Plains, MO.

Students competed in career development contests, participated in leadership seminars, and toured Journagan Ranch in Mountain Grove, MO. Participants also had the opportunity to be entertained by keynote speakers, Dr. Anson Elliott, retired Dean of Agriculture, Missouri State University, and Scott Morfeld, MFA, Inc.

Students attending the conference were Colton DeVore, Tyler Dove, Emma Dovin, Josh Eckert, Clayton Ferguson, John McCauslin, Ben Messner, Gracyn Rongey, and Corbin Sampson, along with NCMC Agriculture Instructors/PAS Advisors Jack Green and Rustin Jumps.

Josh Eckert was elected as the 2022-2023 Missouri PAS Treasurer.

NCMC students who qualified for national competitions have the opportunity to compete at the National PAS Conference in the spring.

The contest results are as follows:

Career Planning

Agribusiness Management & Marketing Systems – John McCauslin – State Participant

Plant Systems – Josh Eckert – 2 nd in State

Power, Structural & Technical Systems – Corbin Sampson – State Winner

Power, Structural & Technical Systems – Ben Messner – 3rd in State

Retail Agribusiness Systems – Emma Dovin – State Winner

Ruminant Animal Systems – Tyler Dove – 2 nd in State

Ruminant Animal Systems – Gracyn Rongey – 5 th in State

Ruminant Animal Systems – Clayton Ferguson – State Participant

Non-Ruminant Animal Systems – Colton DeVore – State Winner

Employment Interview

Agricultural Equipment Service – Ben Messner – 2nd in State

Agribusiness Sales – Tyler Dove – 2nd in State

Agribusiness Administration – John McCauslin – State Participant

Livestock Production – Corbin Sampson – State Winner

Livestock Production – Clayton Ferguson – State Participant

Livestock Production – Colton DeVore – State Participant

Fertilizer & Ag Chemicals – Josh Eckert – State Winner

Feeds & Animal Health – Gracyn Rongey – State Winner

Feeds & Animal Health – Emma Dovin – 2nd in State

Career Specialist

Livestock Specialist

Tyler Dove 1 st

Gracyn Rongey 3rd

Vet Tech Specialist

Gracyn Rongey 3 rd

Emma Dovin 5th

The North Central Missouri College Agriculture Department offers Associate in Applied Science and Associate in Arts transfer degree programs, which emphasize Agriculture Natural Resources, Ag Business, Crop Production, Livestock, and Equine Management. For more information about NCMC Ag programs, visit this link or contact the Barton Farm Campus at 660-359-3948.