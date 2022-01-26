Natural gas rates rates to decrease for Summit Natural Gas customers

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

To reflect estimated changes in the wholesale cost of natural gas, Summit Natural Gas of Missouri, Inc. (Summit Natural Gas) customers will see natural gas rates drop under a filing that takes effect on February 1, 2022.

Gallatin Division: Residential customers currently pay approximately $0.65 per Ccf (per hundred cubic feet) of natural gas. Under this filing, the rate will drop to approximately $0.59 per Ccf.

Warsaw and Lake of the Ozarks Divisions: Residential customers currently pay approximately $1.01 per Ccf (per hundred cubic feet) of natural gas. Under this filing, the rate will decrease to approximately $0.91 per Ccf.

Rogersville and Branson Divisions: Residential customers currently pay approximately $1.02 per Ccf (per hundred cubic feet) of natural gas. Under this filing, the rate will drop to approximately $0.92 per Ccf.

The cost of natural gas from wholesale suppliers generally makes up approximately 50% to 55% of a customer’s total monthly natural gas bill. The wholesale cost of natural gas (the cost your local natural gas company must pay to its suppliers for natural gas) is not regulated by the Missouri Public Service Commission. The wellhead cost of natural gas is unregulated and is primarily driven by supply, demand, and the weather. The Missouri Public Service Commission does conduct an annual regulatory review to ensure that regulated natural gas companies make prudent decisions in securing natural gas supplies for their customers.

Summit Natural Gas serves approximately 19,100 natural gas customers in the Missouri counties of Harrison, Daviess, Caldwell, Pettis, Benton, Morgan, Camden, Miller, Greene, Webster, Laclede, Wright, Douglas, Texas, Howell, Stone, and Taney.

Related