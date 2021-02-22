Natural gas customers in Princeton may end conservation efforts and return to normal usage

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The city of Princeton reports natural gas customers can resume their usage at normal levels. The city previously requested during the recent extreme cold weather, that customers conserve on natural gas usage. The city of Princeton wants to thank customers for their energy conservation efforts.

Governor Mike Parson says his office has been contacted by several who believe they have been victims of price gouging on natural gas.

Those who feel they are a victim of price gouging are asked to make a complaint and contact the Attorney General’s consumer toll-free hotline at 1-800-392

Unless the energy conservation requests were followed and thermostats were turned down, natural gas bills will likely be higher due to increased usage.

