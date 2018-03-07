Native American artifact program to be held at Crowder State Park

A Native American Artifact Program will be held at Crowder State Park west of Trenton next month.

The program will be at the Camp Grand River Recreation Hall the afternoon of April 7th at 4 o’clock.

Resource Manager Anna Persell says Ike Taul will bring in and talk about artifacts he has collected. She notes Taul has never displayed his Native American artifacts at Crowder State Park before, but he has shown them in the area.

More information on the event can be found on the park’s Facebook page or at the Crowder Park Website.

