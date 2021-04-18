National Weather Services issues Winter Weather Advisory for northern Missouri

Reddit Share Pin Share 79 Shares

We are into April; however, it is not unheard of to have winter weather this late into spring. Keep in mind, that area forecasts are subject to change depending on the track of the system that will affect the area.

FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING

According to the weather service, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees will be possible in all of northern Missouri, north of Highway 36. Frost and freezing conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. The weather service advises residents to take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL BE IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM MONDAY TO 10 AM TUESDAY

Light snow possible Tuesday morning, with freezing temperatures Tuesday morning possible and likely Wednesday.

The weather service is expecting snow with a total of 1 to 3 inches in the Winter Weather Advisory area. (see the graphic for outline below) The weather service indicates that residents in the advisory area should plan on slippery road conditions that could impact your commute.

Monday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 55. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Monday Night: A chance of rain before 2 am, then rain and snow between 2 am and 4 am, then snow after 4 am. Low around 31. North wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tuesday: Snow, possibly mixed with rain, mainly before 2 pm. High near 46. North wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

