National Weather Service upgrades northern Missouri to a Winter Storm Warning

The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill, Mo, has upgraded the north Missouri area to a Winter Storm Warning. This warning is in effect from 9 AM Monday to 6 PM Tuesday, covering north-central, northeast, and northwest Missouri.

What to Expect : Heavy snow with total accumulations of 5 to 12 inches, and winds gusting up to 45 mph.

Areas Affected : The warning includes counties in Missouri such as Nodaway, Worth, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, and others. Major cities like St. Joseph, Cameron, Chillicothe, Trenton, and Kirksville are also in the warning area. The warning area encompasses all of northern Missouri, north of Highway 36.

Timeline : The snowstorm is expected to last from Monday morning through Tuesday evening.

Impacts on Travel: The snowstorm is likely to make travel very difficult, with reduced visibility due to patchy blowing snow. Commutes on Monday afternoon and Tuesday could be hazardous.

It’s recommended to carry an extra flashlight, food, and water in vehicles if travel is necessary. For the latest road conditions visit the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Traveler Information Map.