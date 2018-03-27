National Weather Service presents Storm Spotter Training in Milan

The Sullivan County Emergency Management Agency and the National Weather Service will hold a free Storm Spotter Training in Milan Tuesday, March 27.

A meteorologist from the National Weather Service will present the class at the Milan Community Center starting at 7 o’clock. The class will cover various aspects of severe weather, storm spotting, and weather safety. The class will last about one and a half hours.

Reserve a set for the class by contacting Sullivan County Emergency Management Agency Director Dennis Goldsmith at 660-265-5619.

